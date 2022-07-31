ALERIDGE, Montie Clayton, Jr.

January 12, 1942 – June 7, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Montie Clayton Aleridge, Jr. announces his passing on June 7th, 2022, at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara, California. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Clayton was born on January 12, 1942, in Orange, CA to Montie Clayton Aleridge, Sr. and Bernice Aleridge. Following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, Clayton became a golf professional at the age of 19. He worked at several golf clubs throughout California before moving to Santa Barbara in 1962 where he worked as assistant golf pro to Sam Randolph at the La Cumbre Country Club. Clayton married Nancy Robinson in 1962 and had two children, Deborah and Montie Clayton Aleridge, III. In 1966 Clayton and Nancy moved out to Goleta where he opened a new 9-hole golf course: the University Village Golf Course now known as Ocean Meadows.

In 1970 after his previous marriage Clayton met and married his late wife, Beverly Kubecka, she had a 5-year-old daughter Lori Cole. Together they raised two daughters and a son.

Clayton and Beverly enjoyed thirty-eight blessed years of marriage. Together, they traveled to Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii for vacation where they made some friends and fell in love with the islands. They moved to Maui in 1978 where they played golf and enjoyed the beaches before moving back to Santa Barbara in 1983. They spent the next few years as small business owners, purchasing San Roque Patio Florist, Goleta Floral and Flowers, Carpinteria Florist, and opening several different corner flower stands. During this time, they cruised and traveled the world.

After Beverly’s passing in 2008, Clayton met Betty Ogg, his late wife in 2009. They spent their time together enjoying season tickets to UCSB Men’s and Women’s Basketball games, cruising, and taking cross country road trips. Together they raised their beloved pup Daisy who became Clayton’s best friend till his passing. Clayton continued his love of golf at the La Cumbre Country Club 2-3 days a week. After Betty’s passing, Clayton met his beloved friend and traveling companion, Marylin Glenn, whom he spent his final couple of years traveling and enjoying life with.

Clayton loved to barbecue with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a beloved mentor, full of laughter and positivity in life to those that loved and knew him. He never ceased to follow his passions and recently tied for 1st place in his golf club group with the Elks Lodge of Santa Barbara. Clayton is survived by his sister Marnette Stewart, three children, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

We will be holding a celebration of life to honor our beloved Dad on Saturday, August 13, 2022. For friends who would like to attend, please contact Lori at lori@lorismobilenotary.com or 805-895-1591 for information on location and time.