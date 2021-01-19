ALEXANDER, Margaret Charlene

Born March 30, 1931 in Lebanon, MO

Died December 30, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Margaret “Charlene” Alexander passed away on December 30, 2020 in Tucson, AZ from multiple health complications. Charlene loved Jesus and made friends effortlessly. She was kind and caring to all she met.

Charlene was born on March 30, 1931 in Lebanon, MO and spent her youth and early adult years in Montpelier, Indiana where she then met her future husband, Zeddie. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1972 and were married for 52 years, prior to Zeddie’s passing in 2009.

Charlene moved to Tucson, AZ in 2015 and enjoyed “Glorious Retirement Living” at Desert Springs Independent Living where she was considered to be the “hospitality team” as she was welcoming and beloved by all.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Tamara), and daughter, Lisa; 4 grandchildren: Jeremy, Branden, Amanda and Zachary and 1 great-grandson, Bladen.

Please visit: https://remembered.com/CharleneAlexander.