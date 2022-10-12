ALEXANDER, Sophie

8/3/1937-10/5/2022

Sophie Alexander was fortunate enough to be born at home in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and pass away at home in Santa Barbara, California. Her parents, George and Adamandea “Ida” Sefer, were Greek immigrants who built a business and family in the United States. Sophie adored her older brother, Bob, and being a tomboy, followed in his footsteps playing baseball and tennis. Sophie became a stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines but shortly into her career married Michael in 1959. Mike and Sophie raised three daughters in Milwaukee until 1973 when the family relocated to Santa Barbara.

Sophie was devastated to leave her friends and family in Wisconsin, but after two snow-free years in Santa Barbara she never wanted to leave. She helped to established and run the Sunday School at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and was also a member of the Ladies Guild and Assistance League of Santa Barbara. Sophie loved playing bridge with friends, her garden, and had an extensive needlepoint collection much of which she made herself. Her grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother. She is survived by her children; Mandee Sanderson and her husband Daniel, Pam Alexander, Lexy Carroll and her husband John; her grandchildren Melanie Carroll and fiancé Leo Rofe, Danielle Edwards and her husband David, Whitney Carroll and Tal Quetone, Alex Carroll, and Adam Sanderson. The Trisagion will be Monday, October 17, 7pm at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services to be held on Tuesday, October 18, 10am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael A. Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund at Children’s Foundation of America (childrensfoundationofamerica.org), the Concern Foundation for Cancer Research (concernfoundation.org), or St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church (saintbarbara.net).