ALFANO, Lee Constance (Porrini)

Born in Los Angeles, CA on January 4, 1931, to Francisco and Maria Porrini, newly emigrated from Italy.

Survived by sister, Doris Schlerf; children, Nancy (Brad Banks), Mark (Kimberly) and Victoria (Mark Blethen); seven grandchildren, Tiana & Steven Hayes, Kristina Vercellono, Robert, Mary Margaret, and Matthew Blethen, Isabella Alfano and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graduate of UCSB in 1992, she later served as librarian at Foothill School in Goleta where she received the California Congress of Parents Honorary Service Award. She was a longtime member of St. Raphael’s Church where she served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister to the sick.

She was the “story lady” to many children and some of the happiest moments of her life were when she was reading to them.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Raphael’s Church on Thursday, December 22, 10:00 am, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Goleta Library, Goleta, CA 93117.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider