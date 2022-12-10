Alfie’s Fish & Chips to celebrate 53 years of business

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating Alfie’s Fish & Chips’ 53rd year in business in the Lompoc Valley. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. at 610 North H Street in Lompoc.

Alfie’s started in 1969 as a franchise. However, it seems opening hundreds of stores in the first few years was too much, too fast. The Alfie’s corporation went bankrupt in 1972. The first Alfie’s in Texas City, Texas closed in 2019, making the Lompoc location the very last Alfie’s.

Opened in 1969 by the Scottish couple Jack and Margaret Cairney, they passed it on to their daughter Colleen Staffel. In 2001, Colleen sold the business to Mike and Nellie Sewall. They have been successful at keeping the quaint English feel, original recipes and family friendly atmosphere.

For more information on this ribbon cutting, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805) 736-4567.

