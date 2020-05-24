Alice Keck Park’s legacy

Santa Barbara site remains popular with visitors and animals

Turtles, ducks and people agree on one thing.

They all love Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden.

The Santa Barbara park consists of an entire city block, bounded by Santa Barbara, Micheltorena, Garden and Arrellaga Streets.

The property was previously the site of artist Albert Herter‘s El Mirasol Hotel, which was torn down in the 1960s. It was purchased and donated to the city in 1975. The anonymous gift included funds for the land’s conversion into gardens and an endowment for their maintenance.

The donor’s identity wasn’t known until her death. It was Alice Keck Park (1918–1977).

The city of Santa Barbara dedicated the gardens in 1980 and named them in Ms. Park’s honor.

Visitors love to explore the park, its walkways and paths, and its special pond. It’s stocked with koi and turtles, who call Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden their home.

Photos by Rafael Maldonado/News-Press