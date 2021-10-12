Alisal Fire now at 13,400 acres

Flames from the Alisal Fire burned 13,400 acres by Tuesday evening, and firefighters continue to combat the blaze that is now 5% contained.

The fire, which officials say began north of Alisal Lake on Monday, grew from about 2,000 acres Monday evening to 6,000 acres by Tuesday at 7 a.m. and continued to spread throughout the morning. Andrew Madsen, the public affairs officer for Los Padres National Forest, estimated the blaze had grown to between 7,000 and 8,000 acres around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire jumped Highway 101 and burned on both sides, which led to an extended closure between State Route 1 and Winchester/Cathedral Oaks in both directions. Caltrans reported that traffic on State Route 154 was “heavier than normal” Tuesday morning as a result of the Highway 101 closure.

Windy conditions pushed the smoke from the fire east and offshore and kept it from drifting over the hills into the Santa Ynez Valley, Mr. Madsen told the News-Press.

He added that Los Padres did not lift the order on fixed-wing aircraft Tuesday afternoon as a result of the wind, though the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit was able to deploy a helicopter to work on the fire Tuesday morning.

Smoke from the blaze was visible in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday, and fire officials reported smoky conditions in Refugio Canyon and near El Capitan State Beach.

As a result of the smoke and ash from the fire, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued an air quality watch Tuesday morning for the entire county and the Channel Islands. If residents see or smell smoke or are in an area with poor air quality, the public health department recommends everyone:

— Head indoors and remain indoors, as much as possible.

— Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

— Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

— Avoid driving when possible and use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car.

— Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist.

— If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection.

All county residents can check updated local air conditions by visiting ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov. As of Tuesday afternoon, the quality was moderate at the PM2.5 level, which means people with extreme sensitivities should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

If anyone has symptoms related to exposure to smoke and soot, they should contact their doctor immediately. Symptoms include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, according to the Public Health Department.

Smoke from the Alisal Fire is seen from the Mesa in Santa Barbara. By mid-Tuesday afternoon, the fire was estimated to have burned between 7,000 and 8,000 acres.