Alisal Fire remains at 97% containment

Incident management team finishes job

The Alisal Fire remained at 17,281 acres and 97% containment Wednesday as firefighters cool down the northwest edge of the fire’s footprint.

A total of 492 personnel were assigned to the fire Wednesday.

Damage assessment teams finished up their totals and counted that 12 residences were destroyed in the fire and one outbuilding damaged. A full report will be available in coming days.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 finished its assignment with the Alisal Fire Wednesday evening, a week after it began.

“We’re leaving because the fire doesn’t necessitate a type-one team any longer,” Kristen Allison, a public information officer for the team, told the News-Press.

The team discusses its exit a couple days in advance and ensures everyone agrees before leaving the incident to local agencies.

The Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department will take back leadership as crews handle a fire that looks much different than a week ago.

Inside the fire’s footprint is “mostly completely cold,” Ms. Allison said. There aren’t flames to battle, only warm zones where dust or wood is retaining heat.

“We’re not seeing movement at all; these are isolated pockets of heat,” Ms. Allison said.

Firefighters have begun to repair some of the damage done to properties during regrading and mitigation measures.

Crews’ fire camp is back to El Capitan, its original location before moving to Earl Warren Showgrounds.

