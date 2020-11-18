Alisal Guest Ranch adds disinfection protocols

COURTESY PHOTO

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has partnered with biosafety company R-Zero Systems and has added UV-C disinfection technology to its guest cottages, suites and rooms.

Incorporating R-Zero’s hospital-grade UV-C system, known as Arc, is just one step The Alisal has taken to ensure guest and employee health and safety while on the Solvang property. The resort also continues to offer expanded outdoor dining offerings, maintain physical distancing requirements, provide hand sanitizer and wash stations throughout the property and ensure employees have personal protective equipment, according to a news release.

The Alisal also is adhering to strict housekeeping standards and limiting capacity for all activities, officials said.

“Our highest priority at The Alisal is the health and wellbeing of our guests, members, employees and our community,” Kathleen Cochran, general manager of The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort, said in a statement. “Through our partnership with R-Zero and their UV-C technology, we will be able to provide a critical layer of added infection protection and environmental safety in each of our guest rooms. Additionally, Arc’s short disinfection cycles allows our team to focus on providing the exceptional service and experiences our guests have come to know and love.”

Arc is used in each room prior to guests’ arrival, disinfecting both surfaces and air, ensuring the highest level of safety within guest room spaces. Designed to deliver the highest level of efficacy and efficiency, Arc’s powerful UV-C destroys 99.99% of known pathogens and diseases, including the coronavirus, common cold, and seasonal flu, disinfecting a 1,000 square foot space in just seven minutes.

Considered environmentally safe and eco-friendly, UV-C destroys pathogens without the use of chemicals or pesticides, and is safe to use around food, plants, furniture, and electronics. This proven technology has also been used in hospitals for more than a century to kill bacteria, viruses, molds, including many human pathogens. Most recently, UV-C has been used to decontaminate the N95 masks of doctors and healthcare heroes, according to officials.

For more information about The Alisal, visit www.alisal.com. More information on R-Zero can be found at www.rzero.com.

— Mitchell White