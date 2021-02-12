Alisal Resort reopens its restaurants

The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort is reopening its River Grill and Ranch Course Grill today, offering both outdoor dining and takeout options just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Both restaurants are operating for breakfast and lunch throughout the weekend, with plans to return to their “After Hours” specialty dining Feb. 18. River Grill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and the Ranch Course Grill will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Director of Culinary Operations Chef Anthony Endy is offering his culinary specialties both in person and in two specialty packages over the weekend. The Valentine’s Day Picnic package is built for two and includes fried chicken, asparagus, tenderloin, biscuits, macrons, sparkling wine and flowers for $125. Pre-orders for this package can be placed through noon today.

In addition, the Alisal’s River Grill will host a President’s Day Barbeque event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that can be ordered for pickup or enjoyed on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. The menu will include Chef Endy’s famous Better than Bobby Flay’s steak sandwich, which secured his victory on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” last year, as well as the Oak Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Linguica Sandwich.

“Our staff has been very eager to get back to work, and we’re thrilled to do patio dining again,” Chef Endy told the News-Press.

After weeks of closure following the December lockdowns, Chef Endy said he is looking forward to this inaugural weekend. Both River Grill and Ranch Course Grill shut down completely through December and January, without offering options for takeout. With restrictions on outdoor dining now lifted, Chef Endy said he’s ready to get cooking and his staff is ready to serve.

“Working with people and meeting with people is what I’m looking forward to most,” Chef Endy said. “That’s what you miss the most from work, and that’s what I love most about what I do — the people.”

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com