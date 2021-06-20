All aboard! Kindermusik with Kathy plans special event

COURTESY PHOTOS

Families will get to ride a train during a Kindermusik with Kathy benefit June 27 at the Goleta Train Depot.

GOLETA — Families can ride a special train and sing along with train-inspired songs during a Kindermusik with Kathy fundraiser June 27.

The program will raise money to help people in need in India, which has been hit hard by COVID-19. The benefit will take place at the Goleta Train Depot, at Stowe House, 300 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta.

There are two available groups of participants, one at 10 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and a picnic.

Tickets cost $25 per family with one child. There’s an extra $5 fee per additional child or adult. In addition, Kindermusik with Kathy welcomes additional donations to help the people in India.

To purchase tickets, go to www.kindermusikwithkathy.com. (Look at the top of the home page in the turquoise announcement bar and click on the link to get tickets).

For more more information, call Kindermusik with Kathy at 805-729-0698.

— Dave Mason