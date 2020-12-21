All aboard the Foster Express

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and ASAP are seeking short-term holiday homes for shelter animals.

Now through Jan. 9, foster families can agree to a minimum two-week commitment and allow animals to spend the holidays curled up in a cozy home instead of a shelter cage.

Foster homes will be provided all the necessary supplies to make their temporary houseguests comfortable.

The 2019 Foster Express resulted in almost every shelter cat and dog spending the holidays in a home with a family, so shelter staff and volunteers hope this year’s will help give every shelter animal an opportunity to welcome the 2021 New Year with a family.

The Foster Express not only allows shelter animals time away from the kennel, but it gives staff a lot of information on how shelter animals behave in home environments.

Plus, of course, if fosters fall in love with their foster animal, they can adopt for just half of the regular fee.

For more information on fostering, visit sbcanimalservices.org and asapcats.org.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com