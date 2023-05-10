All about Mom

Traditional brunches plus other amenities on the docket for Mother’s Day

COURTESY PHOTOS

Mothers and their families can enjoy special brunches on Mother’s Day at local restaurants such as La Paloma Cafe in Santa Barbara. The restaurant’s all-you-can-eat brunch menu features salads, seafood, meats and desserts for $77 per person for adults with bottomless mimosas or $59 per person for a nonalcoholic option. There is a special a la carte menu just for kids.

Whether she is a fun, wacky mom, a take-charge mom who runs the house like a tight ship, a snuggly mom who loves to give hugs, a cool mom up on all the latest trends or some other type of matriarch, she deserves very special treatment on Mother’s Day, which is May 14 this year.

In many families, that means the traditional Mother’s Day Brunch, but a number of local restaurants are offering additional amenities to pamper moms in the community.

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, on the Riviera, will offer a candle-making workshop in the afternoon, the perfect interactive activity after brunch. Led by Los Angeles-based artisanal candle brand LAIT, the candle-making class offers a bonding activity for families to craft their own souvenirs to take home.

For the ultimate treat, guests can give Mom a relaxing afternoon at The Spa at El Encanto, featuring a variety of revitalizing treatments and a serene outdoor pool. Moms can also enjoy a stroll through the hotel’s gardens and lily ponds.

The Santa Barbara hotel’s signature restaurant, The Dining Room, will be offering special menus for brunch and dinner. Moms can dig into a luxurious brunch buffet that includes a raw bar with caviar, made-to-order eggs, a carving station and a selection of sweet treats, as well as complimentary Champagne.

The Eureka! Menu on Mother’s Day features the Wild Child cocktail. It’s made with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, Chareau Aloe, rosé and habanero salt.

The dinner menu will be prix-fixe with a standard and plant-based option, offering dishes made with seasonal ingredients like prime rib with Asian spices and whipped wasabi cream and farro risotto with root vegetables, hen of the woods and El Encanto herbs.

The cost for brunch, which is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is $165, and for dinner, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., it is $155 for standard and $140 for plant based. The candle-making workshop costs $50.

San Ysidro Ranch’s Salon and Spa is offering a Mother’s Day Special ($400) for those looking to treat Mom to a day of ultimate relaxation and pampering. Included is a 60-minute Swedish massage, mani-pedi with paraffin treatment, signature salon wash and style, a glass of bubbly and a gift for mom.

The brunch, which is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Stonehouse restaurant and costs $195, includes Filet Mignon Wellington, Colorado Lamb Lion, Citrus-Cured Ora King Salmon Benedict, Manchego-Crusted Alaskan Halibut and Roasted Garden Vegetable Shakshuka.

From special spa offerings to activities for the whole family, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, is sure to leave every mother feeling pampered, refreshed and appreciated.

Finch & Fork’s dishes include King Salmon with Sun Choke Barigoule, Fava Beans, Spring Onion and Ancient Grains.

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goleta resort’s Angel Oak and The Bluff restaurants, and there will be face painting, flower bouquet making, treats and additional surprises for the whole family.

The cost is $125 for adults and $55 for children. Reservations are required.

The brunch will include the Fisherman’s Wharf, Farmer’s Market Egg Station. Carving Station, Sweet and Savory Crepe and Waffle Bar, and Sweet Treats for Mom.

Outdoor yoga will take place on the ocean lawn on Saturday, and luxury handbags will be for sale Friday through Sunday in the hotel lobby.

In downtown Santa Barbara, Eureka! In Paseo Nuevo is celebrating the month of May with a Mother’s Day prix fixe, gift card promotion and all day “hoppy” hour on Memorial Day.

El Encanto’s signature restaurant, The Dining Room, will offer special menus for brunch and dinner on Mother’s Day. Moms can dig into a luxurious brunch buffet that includes a raw bar with caviar, made-to-order eggs, a carving station and a selection of sweet treats, as well as complimentary Champagne.

Featured will be Fresno Fig Burgers topped with fig marmalade, creamy goat cheese, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, arugula, and spicy porter mustard; house-made Mac N’ Cheese Balls and Wild Child cocktails made with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, Chareau Aloe, rosé and habanero salt.

The Mother’s Day weekend prix fixe menu for $40 will be served from Friday through Sunday.

At Finch & Fork in the Kimpton Canary Hotel downtown, Executive Chef Nathan Lingle has created a special three-course pre-fixe brunch for Mother’s Day. The cost is $76 (not including alcohol), and brunch hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special dishes include fresh oysters, a seafood display, Chilled Pea Soup with Crab Salad; Central Coast olive oil and Calvisius Caviar; Lobster and Asparagus Quiche; Crab Avocado Toast; Petit Filet; Shakshouka; freshly baked pastries and more.

Executive Chef Phillip Stein plans a special menu at CAYA, the signature restaurant at The Leta, Goleta’s retro chic hotel.

At San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, the Stonehouse restaurant will offer a Mother’s Day brunch that costs $195. It includes Filet Mignon Wellington, Colorado Lamb Lion, Citrus-Cured Ora King Salmon Benedict, Manchego-Crusted Alaskan Halibut and Roasted Garden Vegetable Shakshuka.

Brunch dishes range from a Challah French Toast Sandwich with cheddar, bacon, arugula and chipotle aioli; Almond and Orange Stuffed Crepes, Seafood Blintz; and an array of sumptuous Benedicts, Prime Rib and Eggs. The brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mother’s Day. Menu items are priced a la carte.

The Acme Hospitality group — which includes Helena Avenue Bakery, The Lark, Loquita, La Paloma Cafe, Lucky Penny, Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Tyger Tyger and Pearl Social — are also offering specials for Mother’s Day.

At The Lark, Chef Jason Paluska presents a special brunch dish, Beet Cured King Salmon Tartine, with whipped tarragon crème fraîche, Ojai pixie tangerine, pickled fennel and grilled brioche.

Tyger Tyger has a new dessert — Rori’s vegan wild berry ice cream, which is made with organic coconut milk and homemade vegan cookies.

Pearl Social’s latest cocktails include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Waterloo Sunset and Moonage Daydream.

A special menu is planned at CAYA, the signature restaurant at The Leta, Goleta’s retro chic hotel.

La Paloma Cafe’s all-you-can-eat brunch menu features salads, seafood, meats and desserts for $77 per person for adults with bottomless mimosas or $59 per person for a nonalcoholic option. There is a special a la carte menu just for kids.

Helena Avenue Bakery has a variety of pre-order offerings, including pies, quiches, cinnaMOM rolls and pastry boxes.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com