All-gender shoe line

Deckers partners with Pacific Pride Foundation to create vibrant and inclusive footwear collection

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection celebrates a shared commitment to personal, social and community wellness and the creation of safe, happy places for all. Shown here is the all-gender Sling ST sandal.

Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, announced a pioneering all-gender footwear collection in partnership with Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation, the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco dedicated to creating a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community.

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection celebrates a shared commitment to personal, social and community wellness and the creation of safe, happy places for all, according to a press release. To further support the LGBTQ+ community, Sanuk is donating $10,000 to Pacific Pride Foundation next month, as well as a donation of $3 for every pair of shoes sold, for a guaranteed total donation of $40,000.

These donations will be used for educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.

The line debuted just in time for Pride Month in June, with two new all-gender styles to Sanuk’s catalog. Sanuk transformed its best-selling women’s Yoga Sling 2 women’s sandal into the all-gender Sling ST.

The vegan sandal also features Sanuk’s new high-rebound Soft Top Foam for a comfortable, supportive feel. Similarly, Sanuk also offers a variation of their popular You Got My Back lightweight outdoor slipper style, renamed, We Got Your Back. The new summer slipper features a woven cotton saddle blanket upper and responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group. The Sling ST and We Got Your Back styles both declare allyship with their LGBTQ+ flag inspired colorways.

“Inclusivity and diversity are at the heart of Sanuk, and we’re committed to ensuring our footwear is made for all,” Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk, said in a press release. “We’re honored to collaborate with the team at Pacific Pride Foundation, the leaders in advocacy and education for the LGBTQ+ community on the Central Coast. We admire the incredible work they are doing to create an equitable, healthy and welcoming environment for the community, and we’re proud to give back in support of Pacific Pride Foundation’s ongoing efforts to drive positive change.”

Pacific Pride Foundation provides services and programs to more than 10,000 clients in the LGBTQ+ community, including programs for youth and older adults, in order to create a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community and to prevent the transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Also part of the collection is the We Got Your Back new summer slipper, which features a woven cotton saddle blanket upper and responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group.

“Pacific Pride Foundation is excited to partner with Sanuk as they launch this innovative collection,” Kristin M. Flickinger, executive director at Pacific Pride Foundation, said in a press release. “This year’s vibrant and inclusive campaign comes at a time when we are all longing to feel connected and seen. This collection demonstrates Sanuk’s commitment to celebrating diversity, inclusivity and acceptance and the brand’s authentic investment in the wellness of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection launched on May 18 in stores and on Sanuk.com. The collection retails from $45 to $55. For more information on the collection and collaboration, visit www.sanuk.com or follow along on Instagram @sanuk and @pacificpridefdn.

