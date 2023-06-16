‘All Hands on Deck’ author to give talk at Chaucer’s

COURTESY PHOTOS

Will Sofrin, author of “All Hands on Deck,” has journeyed more than 30,000 blue-water miles and continues to race sailboats today.

SANTA BARBARA — Local resident Will Sofrin will discuss his book “All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World” at 6 p.m. June 27 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

Mr. Sofrin will also sign copies at the Santa Barbara event.

The “All Hands on Deck” author was the carpenter aboard the Rose, a replica of an 18th-century ship that was transported from Newport, Rhode Island, to Southern California for the 2003 movie “Master and the Commander: The Far Side of the World.” Mr. Sofrin was part of the crew tasked with sailing the ship to California.

It wasn’t exactly an easy trip. A few days into the journey, a hurricane-strength storm nearly sank the Rose. In addition to the weather problems, there was conflict among factions of the crew. Mr. Sofrin tells the story in his book.

The author is a master shipwright who taught naval architecture at MIT and has built boats for Billy Joel and Estée Lauder. As a former professional sailor and licensed captain, he has journeyed more than 30,000 blue-water miles.

He continues to race sailboats and explore the California coast with his wife and 6-year-old daughter. “All Hands on Deck” is his first book.

— Dave Mason