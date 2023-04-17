Book signing, talk, dinner to launch new series at harbor venues

COURTESY PHOTOS

Filming for “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” took place on the open sea. Will Sofrin describes his experience on the film in his book “All Hands on Deck.”

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is partnering with Anchor Rose restaurant, both located at 113 Harbor Way, to develop a series of collaborative harborside movie screenings and special events.

The first of these will launch an exciting new book, “All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High-Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World,” at 4:30 p.m. April 29.

“All Hands on Deck” will include a reception on the waterfront center’s patio, a presentation based on author Will Sofrin’s book, an optional 18 century-themed dinner and a complete screening of the classic

movie, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,”

considered by many to be the best sailing movie ever made.

The film stars Russell Crowe as Aubrey, captain in the Royal Navy, and Paul Bettany as Dr. Stephen Maturin, the ship’s surgeon.

Filming took place on the open sea, on replica ships in the water tanks of Baja Studios and on the Galápagos Islands. At the 76th Academy

Awards, the film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The reception will be followed by Mr. Sofrin’s presentation at 5:30 p.m. and will include film clips, commentary and photographs. Mr. Sofrin will share the story of his maritime adventure as part of the crew that sailed the American tall ship, Rose (a 180-foot-long replica of an 18th-century British frigate), 6,000 miles from Newport, R.I., to Hollywood.

Anchor Rose restaurant will offer an optional dinner based on food served to officers and crew in the British Navy around the turn of the 19th century.

The cost to attend the reception, presentation and film screening is free for SBMM’s Navigator Circle Members and $35 for all others.

For an additional $40, guests can register for the optional dinner, which includes a glass of wine and a buffet meal featuring lobster bisque, saffron rice, chicken, swordfish and a vegan option.

To register for this event, visit sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/. Proceeds will enable SBMM to continue offering tall ships and other education and school-based programs.

This event is made possible in part by the support of Scott Newhall, Pauline Sattler and Black Bart Navy Rum.

In the late 1990s, Patrick O’Brian’s bestselling historical novels inspired the film “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.”

After high school, Will Sofrin became an apprentice shipwright at the IYRS School of Technology and Trades. Then he became a professional sailor, working on yachts, logging more than 30,000 blue water miles and becoming a licensed captain.

While director Peter Weir and stars Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany were signed on, there was one problem. Rose, the replica 18th-century British warship that the filmmakers purchased to serve as the HMS Surprise, was in Newport, R.I., two oceans and thousands of miles away from Hollywood.

Enter a ragtag crew of 30 tall-ship fanatics, including author Will Sofrin, then a 21-year-old wooden-boat builder and yacht racer looking for some direction in his life. Together, the crew embarked on an epic adventure, racing a ticking clock and fighting against Mother Nature and occasionally each other, to deliver Rose.

“All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World” is Mr. Sofrin’s account of this unforgettable voyage. It’s a story of reinvention, of hard work on the high seas, of love and of survival. The crew of the Rose effectively went back in time, bringing the old ways of a forgotten world to life while barely living to tell the tale.

Mr. Sofrin, who grew up in Connecticut, describes himself as “the

guy who didn’t follow any of the rules.” Instead of going to college

after high school, he became an apprentice shipwright at the IYRS

School of Technology and Trades, learning to build and restore

wooden boats. Then he became a professional sailor, working on

yachts, logging more than 30,000 blue water miles and becoming a

licensed captain.

He sailed throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Central America and both coasts of the U.S., competing in numerous sailing events such as the America’s Cup Jubilee, the Prada Classic Yacht Challenge and the 12-meter World Championships. Mr. Sofrin is a master shipwright who has taught at MIT and built boats for Billy Joel and Estée Lauder.

Today, he is a freelance writer for numerous maritime periodicals such as Classic Boat Magazine, Cruising World, Latitude 38, Ocean Navigator, Pacific Yachting, Sea History Journal, Soundings and WoodenBoat, as well as an accomplished maritime artist.

When he’s not writing, Mr. Sofrin is doing all sorts of other creative things, like designing the architecture of a home, overseeing the restoration of historic homes, designing and building furniture or

painting a wall mural.

Next year, he will start construction of a cold-molded power boat for

cruising off the coast of Santa Barbara, but his passion for yachting persists. He and his wife have a sailboat that they enjoy racing and using to explore the California coast with their 7-year-old daughter.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com