Local

All kinds of thrills at the fair

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The All-Alaskan Racing Pigs sprint from the start line at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds. This year’s theme is “Barrels of Fun,” and the fun varied from the racing pigs to a roller coaster where riders, in the other photo, braced for the first drop. The fair continues today through Sunday at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. The fair’s activities vary from entertainment such as a hypnotist and magician to  freestyle extreme motocross events on Saturday and Sunday. The motocross event will feature X-Games Gold medalist Adam Jones and some of his friends, who will perform live tricks and jumps. For more about the fair, go to  earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.
