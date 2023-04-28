All kinds of thrills at the fair

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe All-Alaskan Racing Pigs sprint from the start line at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds. This year’s theme is “Barrels of Fun,” and the fun varied from the racing pigs to a roller coaster where riders, in the other photo, braced for the first drop. The fair continues today through Sunday at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. The fair’s activities vary from entertainment such as a hypnotist and magician to freestyle extreme motocross events on Saturday and Sunday. The motocross event will feature X-Games Gold medalist Adam Jones and some of his friends, who will perform live tricks and jumps. For more about the fair, go to earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Judge rejects plea bargain in sexual abuse case next post Santa Barbara News-Press: April 28, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.