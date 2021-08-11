All that jazz and more at Center Stage Theater

COURTESY IMAGE

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS Christy Pastence meets Moutaz, on a park bench in Central Park in “Breaking the Code,” a romantic comedy that will be performed Aug. 28 at Center Stage Theater. This month, Center Stage Theater is presenting a jazz and blues concert, a ballet troupe and a romantic comedy. The theater is upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

You’ll find everything from blues and jazz to ballet and a romantic comedy this month at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

You can purchase tickets at centerstagetheater.org.

Audience members will be required to wear masks at all times in the Santa Barbara theater.

Here’s a schedule.

SATURDAY

The Youth Blues & Jazz Band will perform during “Back to School Concert For a Cause” at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and free for those 17 and younger.

Proceeds will benefit the Turner Foundation Music & Imagination Program, an afterschool program for students.

To learn more about the TFMI, go to www.theturnerfoundation.com.

AUG. 27

Ballet22 will present “The Best of Ballet22” at 7 p.m.

The show will include excerpts from “Carmen,” Ramon Olier’s critically acclaimed ballet, as well as segments from “Giselle’ and “Le Corsaire.” There will also be contemporary works by choreographers Joshua Stayton, Jehbreal Jackson and Myles Thatcher.

Ballet22 was started in 2020 to explore what’s possible in ballet by breaking gender stereotypes and to empower LGBTQ+ artists and audiences.

Tickets cost $23 to $103.

AUG. 28

Claudia Hoag Mcgarry will present “Breaking the Code” at 3 and 7 p.m.

The play is about Christy Pastence, a somewhat lonely 50-year-old playwright and widow living in the Upper West part of New York City. One day she meets Moutaz, a young Pakistani-American man, on a park bench in Central Park.

The production stars Shelly Best, Gul Saeed, Heather Terbell, Claire Waterhouse, Shari Howard and Marlene Matosian.

“Breaking the Code” is directed by Jordana Lawrence. The music is by Ashley Jones and Paul McGarry.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $18 for students and $15 for students.

You can follow Center Stage Theater on social media @centerstagetheatersb or Facebook@CenterStage SB.

email: dmason@newspress.com