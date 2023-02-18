All we can do is dream

COURTESY IMAGE

Purely Political, By James Buckley

I had a dream.

But that was a long time ago and far, far away.

Way back in the misty year of 2021, I had a dream that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would “hold firm and refuse to vote for” what ended up cynically being called The Inflation Reduction Act, which was/is in fact a mega-spending bonanza. But both Democratic senators folded like proverbial threadbare suits, wrinkles, faulty zippers, and all.

Hello, inflation!

I dreamt too that Sen. Manchin, even though he’d been in politics for 40-odd years, would “see the light and switch parties” before the 2022 election. I had high hopes because I knew that even though he’d been a politician for most of his adult life, he did manage his family’s carpet store before that. But no, he’s still a Democrat and towed the party line, as he always does when pressed.

I dreamt that the 2022 election would “flip the House of Representatives,” and that dream came true, sort of, though the slim margin attained has turned out to have been something of a benefit, as the small “America First” caucus has been handed way more power than they otherwise may have had. My dream featured a Senate with 54 Republican senators, and you know how that turned out.

I still dream that this already too-long national nightmare called the Biden administration will be over and that President Joe Biden will wake up (or someone will wake him up) and he’ll ask himself what the heck he’s doing — or the person who woke him up will ask him that, and he won’t have a ready answer.

That dream included the hope that then Mr. Biden would realize he has no right being called “Mr. President,” and announces that he’ll give an address to the nation, admitting that he and his co-conspirators — The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, most of the entertainment industry, the national teachers unions, government workers at all levels, the CIA, FBI, NSA, and all the rest of what is now admittedly a very deep state of “intelligence” gatherers — racked up those 81 million votes by trickery, subterfuge, and deception, and that former President Donald Trump actually won the election.

I dreamt that Mr. Biden (and his running mate, the incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris), would resign, and that Mr. Biden would hand the keys of the White House over to his predecessor and skulk back to his ill-gotten Delaware mansions in disgrace.

It didn’t happen.

It ain’t gonna happen.

I also dreamt that President Trump wouldn’t run for re-election and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would win the 2024 election and would be named president of the United States. With more than 85 million votes, he’d enough to swamp even the most crooked collection of vote harvesters and mail-in marauders in any of the so-called ‘swing’ states.”

But Mr. Trump is running, so we’ll have to wait to see how that turns out. In any case, If Mr. Trump wins the nomination, he should ask Gov. DeSantis to be his running mate. He is owed at least two years in power and then he could resign victorious and allow Gov. DeSantis to finish his term.

I dreamt that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the slimmed-down former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or even Democrat-turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard would be named vice president. That remains my dream, though others have joined that group, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, both of whom would also make fine running mates.

I now dream that former President Trump, if he decides to withdraw from the campaign, would be named one of three things: ambassador to the United Nations (putting the entire world on notice that the U.S. is serious again), U.S. secretary of state (ditto), and or secretary of defense (big time ditto). That would be fun, as the Left would develop a severe case of shingles or hives in response, which would be fun to watch.

Of course, Mr. Trump could run for governor of Florida and win decisively.

THE DREAM TEAM

My long ago dream of the makeup of 2024’s White House Cabinet is intact. The newly elected President DeSantis’s choices feature Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as secretary of energy and that one of the top priorities of the administration will be to make the U.S. energy-independent, as we had become during the Trump administration.

I dreamt that when independence is achieved (that has been the putative mission of the Department of Energy since its formation during the Carter years), Secretary Cruz leads the effort to dismantle his now unnecessary $30-billion-plus department.

Secretary Cruz will then be appointed an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court at the next availability.

I now dream that among President DeSantis’s Cabinet picks will be current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (border security), Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (ICE); Candace Owens as press secretary; Betsy DeVos back as secretary of education, there to dismantle that department; Sarah Palin as secretary of state; chief of staff, Jared Kushner; Secretary of Labor Mike (“Dirty Jobs”) Rowe; Secretary of Treasury Maria Bartiromo; Secretary of Defense: Lt. Col. Stu Scheller (he’s out of the headlines now, but look him up); Attorney General Alan Dershowitz; Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke; Secretary of Transportation Elon Musk; Homeland Security Tom Homan (former acting ICE director).

When I wake up at two o’clock in the morning (sometimes), I comfort myself with the imaginary results of the now near future (candidate Trump has recently announced an aggressive push to harvest as many early and mail-in votes as possible) and the pleasantness of those hopes and dreams sends me back into a peaceful revery.

If those dreams don’t come true, however, all I ask is that someone please wake me when the nightmare is over.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident.

