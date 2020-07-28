Allan Hancock Board of Trustees selects new student trustee

The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees has selected Santa Maria native Ana Rosas Pacheco as its newest student trustee. The latest member of the board was sworn in by Allan Hancock College superintendent and president Kevin G. Walthers during its July 14 meeting, according to a press release.

The student trustee is entitled to participate in board discussions and receive materials presented to trustees, except for materials that are presented in closed sessions. It is a position with a term of one year, attends all board meetings, and is recognized as a full member of the board. However, the student trustee does not vote on the board.

As a student trustee, Ms. Pacheco’s aim is to “make sure students are aware of the opportunities they have” at the college.

“I want to help students have their voices heard and I want them to feel like they have a say in their education, because they do,” she said.

Ms. Pacheco was inspired to run for student trustee and be a voice for her fellow students after she saw the significant impact other student leaders had on the college. Prior to becoming student trustee, she served as executive director for the college’s Associated Student Body Government.

A graduate of Santa Maria High School, she currently majors in administration of justice at Allan Hancock College and plans on pursuing a four-year degree in criminal justice at California State University, Fresno.

Amid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Pacheco’s message for her fellow students is “to not give up.”

“I want them to know that ASBG is here for them and that they can always reach out to us. They are not alone. We are in this with them,” she said.