Allan Hancock College Foundation announces $500,000+ in scholarships

Allan Hancock College 2020 graduate Jacquelyn Huebner received a $10,000 scholarship during a Zoom video conference with the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

The Allan Hancock College Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships this year.

Three hundred and four Hancock students received 451 scholarships, totaling more than $503,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation’s annual scholarship banquet took place during Zoom video conferencing this year so that recipients were able to safely meet and thank their donors.

“These students worked tirelessly to overcome an unprecedented challenge this year and our donors really stepped up to help them,” Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement, Jon Hooten said in a news release. “It’s a testament to the investment our community makes to supporting our students.”

To choose from nearly 1,000 applicants, a scholarship committee of 15 Hancock faculty, staff and foundation board members was formed to award this year’s scholarships.

One Hancock student, Jacquelyn Huebner, became the 55th student since 1967 to receive the prestigious $10,000 Marian Hancock Scholarship.

Named in honor of the late wife of Capt. G. Allan Hancock, the Marian Hancock Scholarship is awarded to one student each year who exemplifies service to “the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct.”

Ms. Huebner is graduating with a liberal arts degree in mathematics and science for transfer. During her time at Hancock, she maintained a 4.0 GPA, was a member of Hancock’s new Rodeo Club, participated in riding competitions and operated her own business giving riding lessons.

Ms. Huebner plans to transfer to Cal Poly and major in animal science with an emphasis in equine science.

“As soon as I was old enough to know what a horse was, I was hooked,” Ms. Huebner said. “The reward of a career lies within the privilege of doing something you are passionate about, and after exploring several subjects and career paths at Hancock, it became obvious that there would be no better or more fulfilling path for me than that of a life with horses.”

Since 1977, the Hancock College Foundation has been a resource for thousands of Allan Hancock students and has changed lives by raising funds for many things including scholarships, programs, projects,and faculty and staff development.

For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu/foundation.

