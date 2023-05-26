Allan Hancock College Foundation awards scholarships

ALLAN HANCOCK COLLEGE PHOTO

Katherine Goldstein receives the Marian Hancock Scholarship Wednesday at the Allan Hancock College Foundation Awards Banquet.

SANTA MARIA — Students and donors gathered at the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the Allan Hancock College Foundation’s annual scholarship awards.

This year, the foundation awarded 446 scholarships to 293 Allan Hancock College students. The total amount of the scholarships was $525,000.

A scholarship committee of 15 Hancock faculty, staff and foundation board members chose this year’s recipients from nearly 600 applications. The Allan Hancock College Foundation has been a resource for thousands of Allan Hancock College students since 1977.

Allan Hancock class of 2023 graduate Katherine Goldstein received the Marian Hancock Scholarship. Named in honor of the late wife of Captain G. Allan Hancock, the $10,000 scholarship is awarded to one outstanding student each year who exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct. Ms. Goldstein is graduating from Hancock with an associate degree in agricultural plant science.

Hancock alumnus and 2021 Marian Scholarship winner Rafael Valdovinos, Jr., gave the keynote address at the awards. Mr. Valdovinos recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts.

To learn more about the AHC Foundation, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation.

— Annika Bahnsen