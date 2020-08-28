Allan Hancock College holds drive-through graduation

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College’s record-breaking 99th graduating class celebrated graduation on Aug. 12 with a special drive-through commencement ceremony with 320 student participants.

The socially distanced celebration allowed students to drive onto the Santa Maria campus, walk across a stage, receive their diploma and take a photo, said Chris McGuinness, college spokesman.

The event was also live-streamed on Hancock’s website and social media.

The record-breaking class of 1,888 students in the class graduated with 2,507 degrees, 850 certificates, 323 graduating with honors and 12 graduating with high honors. In addition, 102 graduates received the Hancock Promise, providing graduates their first year at Hancock tuition-free, Mr. McGuiness said.

The college will offer most of its classes remotely for the fall 2020 semester, which began on Aug. 17.

— Grayce McCormick