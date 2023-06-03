Allan Hancock College honors retiring staff

COURTESY PHOTO

Retiring staff at Allan Hancock College had a combined service of 261 years.

An in-person recognition ceremony was held on May 19.

This year’s honored retirees include employees who spent decades serving Hancock students, as well as faculty who worked to support students in assisting their educational goals.

“These individuals worked tirelessly to change the odds for our students and our community, and that is something that they should all be very proud of,” said Hancock President/Superintendent Kevin G. Walthers.

Retirees who were honored at this year’s ceremony at the Santa Maria campus include Student Services Technical Services Specialist Shelda Reyes, who is retiring after a 34 year long career with the college.

“One person can make a difference. That’s the motto I live by,” said Mrs. Reyes.

The college also honored its retiring drama professor, Michael Dempsey. He had a 21-year career at the college, in which he contributed substantially to the college. Mr. Dempsey created the college’s theatre arts transfer degree and advocated with the PCPA’s technical theater program. He also served as the Faculty Association’s chief negotiator during the pandemic.

“What I’ll miss most is working with students,” stated Mr. Dempsey. “My advice to faculty just starting out is to be someone your students can trust.”

The list of retirees include: Shelley Allen, budget analysis, 35 years; Kenneth George, assistant professor and Law Enforcement Academy Coordinator, 34 years; Shelda Reyes, technical services specialist, 34 years; David Hunt, lead groundskeeper, 27 years; Joyce Dendo, financial aid analyst, 24 years; Thomas VanderMolen, 24 years; Micheal Dempsey, drama professor, 21 years; Yevette Valdez-Andrade, administrative assistant II, 16 years; Kevin Boland, multimedia specialist, 11 years; Margaret Lau, dean, 11 years and Eric Smith, associate superintendent/vice-president of finance and administration, 4 years.

