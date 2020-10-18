Allan Hancock College offering free classes

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College Community Education is offering free, short-term classes for community members and job seekers who continue to struggle with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and job market.

No-cost noncredit classes in workplace preparation and vocational education are available at AHC Community Education, giving residents the opportunity to learn new skills that could lead to a new career or advancement at their current job. The free classes are offered online in real-time, allowing participants to interact with instructors during class in a safe and socially distanced manner, according to a news release.

“In this time of disruption and uncertainty, we want to remind our community that our staff is here to support them,” Sofia Ramirez-Gelpi, dean of Community Education, said in a statement. “From individuals seeking to advance their career training or acquire a new job, to older adults wanting to learn and connect with their community in a new way, our classes are open and instructors are eager to welcome them back.”

Through Workplace Preparation classes, participants will learn job search strategies and how to build an outstanding resume. Students will also hone their job interview skills and learn how to make a good impression on prospective employers.

Vocational Education classes are offered to help individuals learn how to use digital tools and programs required in many entry and mid-level jobs in the current economy. Courses include basic computer skills, introduction to the internet, social media, and classes in Microsoft Windows, Word and Excel.

In addition to vocational education and career preparation course, Community Education will also offer free remote fall classes in health and safety for older adults seeking to improve their balance and mobility, or safety behind the wheel of a car; a wide range of non-credit English as a second language classes and parenting courses for adults wanting to learn more about their children.

To apply for short-term fall classes using our simplified application process, visit bit.ly/CE_Registration.

Printed forms and in-person assistance are available at the Community Education office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

