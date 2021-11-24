Allan Hancock College provides Thanksgiving meals

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College’s CARE program provided 90 students who are single parents with free Thanksgiving meal items on Tuesday.

Outside the college’s Santa Maria campus, the Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education staff provided Thanksgiving meal packages, which included a turkey, potatoes, stuffing and more items for a full holiday spread.

“It’s a really heartwarming event that we look forward to every year,” said Alex Spiess, the Hancock CARE/EOPS coordinator, in a news release. “The students are always so happy and excited to be able to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table.”

The CARE program is a state-funded program that provides support services for single parents attending Hancock such as tutoring, academic counseling and a play area for the students’ children. The turkey giveaway this year also included students in a variety of Hancock’s other programs.

Funds to purchase the Thanksgiving food items were donated by Hancock staff, faculty, administrators and members of the college’s Board of Trustees.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of the employees and the community members who donated this year,” Mr. Spiess said. “They have really made a difference for these students and their families.”

To learn more about the CARE program, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/eops/care.php.

— Forrest McFarland