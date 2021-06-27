Allan Hancock College receives marketing awards

COURTESY PHOTO

Staff at Allan Hancock College hold recent awards from the statewide Community College Public Relations Organization.

Allan Hancock College’s Public Affairs and Communications Department and Campus Graphics Department have received seven awards from the statewide Community College Public Relations Organization.

The departments at the Santa Maria college received the awards during the public relations organization’s annual ceremony, which was held virtually in May.

The accolades include first-place awards for short-format promotional video, best logo design, best magazine and best promotional campaign.

The department also took home second- and third-place awards in the areas of local application of a statewide campaign, promotional campaign and novelty advertising.

“With most of our students taking classes remotely over the last year, being able to reach them in engaging and creative ways has never been more important,” Lauren Milbourne, Hancock’s director of public affairs and communications, said in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of the work that we did to continue providing our students and our community with important information and encouragement during a challenging time.”

Several of the first-place awards were tied to Hancock’s Centennial Celebration, including a short promotion video for the opening of the college’s time capsule featuring the college’s Spike mascot, a wine label designed for a special Centennial sparkling wine made by the college’s winery and viticulture students and the overall promotional campaign for the Centennial Celebration itself, which ran over the full 2020 academic year.

The college’s annual magazine, “Community News,” earned a first-place award. The 2021 issue of the magazine focused on how the college and its students responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This magazine definitely serves as an appropriate commemorative piece that recognizes what Allan Hancock College accomplished during the pandemic,” one of the contest judges wrote.

The departments also received second-place awards for the countywide “Protect. Respect. Wear Your Mask” and “#YouGotThisAHC” campaigns.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com