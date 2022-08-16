Allan Hancock College starts fall classes

COURTESY PHOTO

Allan Hancock College students and staff offered help to students at an on-campus information booths, such as this one, on the first day of fall classes.

Thousands of students strolled back onto Allan Hancock College’s campuses Monday for the first day of fall classes.

More than 9,700 students are enrolled in credit and noncredit classes at the college, which offers in-person and online courses at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center, as well as other locations throughout Northern Santa Barbara County.

“Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

“We want them to know that our faculty and staff are here to support them and get them connected with the resources they need to succeed,” Dr. Walthers said in a news release.

On Monday, new and returning students could find answers to questions, including how to find their classrooms, at information booth operated by Hancock Staff, administrators and student ambassadors.

“It feels really good to be able to give back and help these new students,” said Hancock Student Ambassador Marcela Viveros, who worked one of the information booths Monday morning. “I know what it is like on your first day. Things can be a little overwhelming, and it’s always nice to have someone who can help you and make you feel welcomed.”

The information booths included details on student services. The college is encouraging students to take advantage of these services, which include free tutoring, bus passes, food and textbooks.

Many students taking fall classes at Hancock were able to attend tuition-free thanks to the college’s Promise and Promise Plus programs. The Promise Plus program, which is available to students taking more than 12 units regardless of residency, will be available through the spring 2023 semester.

Hancock Community Education also began noncredit classes on Monday. Among the free classes are English as a Second Language, Citizenship and GED preparation courses. Other free noncredit programs include classes that help students prepare for careers in childcare, tax preparation, and learn basic workplace computer skills. Registration for these and many other Community Education classes is ongoing. To register, go to www.hancockcollege.edu/communityed.

Students who were unable to register for fall credit classes can still register for late-start, short-term fall classes, which start on Oct. 10. These classes usually run for eight weeks, can be completed online, and allow students to earn additional credit toward their degree or transfer programs.

To learn more about short-term fall classes, use the online class search at www.hancockcollege.edu.

