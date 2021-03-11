Allan Hancock College students win SkillsUSA medals

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College students earned multiple first and second-place awards at a virtual SkillsUSA regional competition.

They will advance to the organization’s statewide competition in April.

“Despite the difficulties of the last year, these talented students were able to showcase the important career skills they are learning at Hancock,” said Kevin G. Walthers, superintendent and president of the Santa Maria college.

“It is wonderful to see our students succeed at such a high level, and we are very proud for them to represent our school at the state and national levels,” he said in a statement.

The 27 students in Hancock’s SkillsUSA team, who participated in the regional competition, took home 21 gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal. They earned gold medals in a variety of categories, including automotive service, commercial baking, welding, entrepreneurship, extemporaneous speaking and others.

All 27 students will move on to compete in the SkillsUSA virtual statewide competition on April 10. Students who win that contest are eligible to compete in the national SkillsUSA competition, which will be held virtually June 21-24.

Hancock’s SkillsUSA students prepared for this year’s competitions by working with AHC administrators, staff, faculty and local industry partners.

“This was possible because of all the help our students received from their SkillsUSA mentors and instructors,” said Hancock SkillsUSA Advisor Adelina Pozos. “All the support we received from everyone, especially during these challenging times, is amazing. We really appreciate everything they do.”

For more information, visit skillsusa.org.

— Dave Mason