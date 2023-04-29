Allan Hancock College to honor community leaders

COURTESY ALLAN HANCOCK COLLEGE

The Hancock Honors celebration is set for Sept. 9 at Allan Hancock College’s new Fine Arts Complex.

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College will recognize three community leaders for their positive impact at the college during the Hancock Honors celebration.

The names of the three honorees will be announced in early May. The event will take place Sept. 9 at the new Fine Arts Complex’s outdoor plaza and recital hall at the Santa Maria campus.

The evening will consist of digital interactive art installations, live art productions and music performed by the Jazz Mafia.

“We’ll not only celebrate the work of these three honorees, but we’ll also showcase the bright future of our college and our community.” said AHC Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten.

Proceeds from the Hancock Honors celebration will benefit the Hancock Promise, which provides local high school graduates with a year of free tuition at Hancock.

Additional information regarding tickets and the event will be available in May.

— Kira Logan