Allan Hancock College wins 2022 Ellucian Impact Award

Ellucian, a higher education solutions provider, has selected Allan Hancock College as the 2022 Impact Award winner in the Digital Transformation category. The annual Impact Awards celebrate visionaries in higher education who are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

“The Ellucian Impact Awards recognize institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently, and offer a better student experience,” said Laura Ipsen, president and CEO, Ellucian.

The Digital Transformation category recognizes colleges using digital technology to improve process efficiency and business value.

Hancock was honored for its “Credit Where Credit’s Due” initiative, which uses Ellucian Banner and Degree Works to automatically award degrees to students who have met program completion requirements.

A third of all degrees awarded in 2020-2021 were a result of that initiative, according to a news release.

“We are honored to be recognized for the incredible work that Hancock’s faculty and staff put into this transformational program. This is a prime example of how we are committed to changing the odds for our students,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

— Katherine Zehnder

