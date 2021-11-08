Allan Hancock foundation gets $125,000 donation

SANTA MARIA — PepsiCo has donated $125,000 to the Allan Hancock College Foundation to support the Hancock Promise Campaign.

The campaign supports the first year of tuition and fees for local high school graduates.

“Part of PepsiCo’s mission is to create meaningful opportunities to work, gain new skills, and build successful careers. Hancock is a good partner, and supporting the Hancock Promise helps us do just that by investing in the next generation as they explore possible career paths and chase their dreams,” said PepsiCo Key Account Manager Sherry Luiz in a news release.

PepsiCo’s donation brings the total raised for the Promise Fund to more than $5.5 million. The Foundation is raising $10 million for a permanent endowment for the Fund. The end goal is to be able to fund the program in perpetuity.

“Community support of the Hancock Promise is as important as ever. As things get back to normal, supporting our students through the Promise is an important tool we have for changing the odds with our students and our community. So I’m thankful for the partnership with Pepsi in this work,” ” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

— Katherine Zehnder