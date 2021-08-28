Home Local Allan Hancock to consider vaccine exemption during special meeting
Allan Hancock to consider vaccine exemption during special meeting

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
SANTA MARIA — The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider non-medical vaccine exemption options for staff and students. 

The meeting comes just three weeks after the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to instate a vaccine mandate for all faculty, staff and students. Under the current mandate, students are expected to receive the vaccine by Oct. 1. 

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and be conducted via Zoom at hancockcollege.zoom.us/j/94177169512. To view the agenda, visit hancockcollege.edu/board/book. 

— Madison Hirneisen 

News-Press Staff Writer

