Allan Hancock unveils new Spike logo

COURTESY PHOTO

Allan Hancock College students show off the college’s redesigned “Spike” mascot at a special event Wednesday.

Meet the new, improved Spike.

Allan Hancock College last week unveiled its new logo for its bulldog mascot.

The announcement was teased for several weeks in advance on social media before the college invited students, staff and community members Wednesday to the Joe White Memorial Gym. That’s where the updated look at the college’s beloved bulldog was revealed.

The new logo is a modern take on the iconic Spike that embodies pride, toughness, loyalty and determination of Hancock’s athletes and students.

“This new design honors the legacy of Hancock’s past while propelling the values of the college’s ‘bulldog spirit’ into the future. This updated Spike represents the tenacity, energy, and honor exhibited by our athletes and students,” ” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

Hancock has maintained the mascot bulldog in a variety of forms since the 1920s which includes both illustrated versions as well as live bulldogs. The latest edition of the bulldog was designed in-house by the college’s Campus Graphics Department after more than a year of research, discussions, and feedback solicitation from athletes, faculty, staff, students, community members, and other college stakeholders.

The new logo marks the start of an effort to update and unify the college’s athletic branding and graphic identity standards, according to a news release.

“We are proud to showcase the ‘new Spike’ and move into the implementation phase of installing his likeness in areas where appropriate throughout the college,” said Hancock Public Affairs & Communications Director Lauren Milbourne.

To see Hancock’s updated Spike logo visit www.hancockcollege.edu/countdown or www.ahcbulldogs.com.

