Allan Hancock defensive coordinator Seth Damron to take over as head coach

Kris Dutra, who coached Allan Hancock College to three consecutive American Pacific Conference football championships, is turning over the program to defensive coordinator Seth Damron.

Dutra, who posted a win-loss record of 119-81 during 19 seasons as head coach, plans to remain on staff as a full-time coordinator and position coach.

“It’s time,” Dutra said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while, but we weren’t in a position for me to step back in a way that would ensure continuity for our student athletes.”

In his last three seasons, he coached the Bulldogs to a 27-5 record, three bowl appearances, and back-to-back bowl victories.

“For 19 years, Coach Dutra has poured his soul into the team, both on the field as a coach and off the field as a mentor,” athletic director Kim Ensing said. “Coach Dutra has been a fixture in our community for two decades, leading this program with professionalism and integrity.”

He had more than 100 players sign national letters of intent to continue playing football at four-year universities including Cameron Artis-Payne, a star running back at Auburn who also played in the Super Bowl for the Carolina Panthers.

Dutra said that Damron “is the right guy to oversee the Bulldogs from here.”

Damron served three seasons as Hancock’s offensive coordinator before taking over the defense last season. He previously coached at Humboldt State and Colorado Mesa.

“I want to thank President (Kevin) Walthers and Kim Ensing for putting their faith in me, and allowing me to lead our young men,” Damron said. “I especially want to thank Coach Dutra for his mentorship, and how intentional he has been in preparing me for this next step in my professional life.

“God has truly blessed me by surrounding my family and I with great people, both here at the college and in the community of the Central Coast. It has been a lot of fun working here at Hancock, and I am excited to push the program forward alongside Coach Dutra in our new roles.”

The Bulldogs will open their season at home on Sept. 5 against SBCC.

SWIMMING

GAUCHO HONORED

UCSB’s Dominic Falcon has been named Mountain Pacific Sports Conference Freshman of the Year.

“Dominic’s work ethic and competitiveness are large contributors to his success, and as a staff we loved seeing these things come together at his first conference championship,” assistant coach Ellie Monobe said. “We look forward to seeing what his swimming career has in store for him.”

Falcon became the only non-freshman to win an MPSF championship this year in a non-diving event, capturing the 400-meter intermediate medley. He also placed second in the 200 butterfly and third in the 500 freestyle. His times in all three events were “B” cuts for the NCAA championships, a meet that will not be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MPSF ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

UCSB’ placed 26 student-athletes — 17 women and nine men — on the MPSF All-Academic Team.

To be eligible, a swimmer must have completed one full year of study, competed in at least half his team’s meets, and compiled a grade-point average of at least 3.0.

WARRIORS SIGN SWIMMER

Westmont College has announced that Cayla Won of Katy, Tex. has committed to compete for the Warriors next year in their second season as a program.

Won was the captain of her team at Obra D. Tompkins High and a Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association qualifier. She will enter Westmont as an Augustinian Scholar.

“She is an all-around great person,” Warriors coach Jill Jones Lin said. “Her passion to pursue her faith on a deeper level, while challenging herself athletically and academically, is going to take her far and I’m very excited to work with her.”

GOLF

WESTMONT SIGNS TRIO

Three high school golfers — John Snyder of El Dorado Hills, Mason Mancasola of Loomis, and Jared Tran of Carlsbad — have committed to play for Westmont College next year, coach Tom Knecht announced.

Snyder was a three-year team captain and three-time All- Capital Athletic League selection at Christian Brothers High. He earned league MVP honors as a sophomore when his team won a CIF Section Championship, a tournament in which he placed second.

Mancasola was a three-time First Team All-Sierra Foothill League selection at Del Oro High.

