ALLCOTT, Lynette Joyce

Lynette Joyce (Bramsen) Allcott left family and friends grieving but remembering a cheerful, non-complaining nature that reflected Christ’s love for us. She had battled cancer since early 2019 and joined her Heavenly Father late Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020; the day after the wedding of her 12th nephew – a weekend of joy and grief.

Born Feb. 25, 1969 at Cottage Hospital like her Bramsen siblings, she was the youngest and always the smallest of 6, but maybe the toughest. She was a great sport with a good laugh. Her siblings were San Marcos grads, but she had her own good experience at SBHS. She earned a degree in Biblical studies from Multnomah University, Portland, OR.

She joins her Dad, Chris Bramsen, who went Heavenward in 1990. She leaves behind her dear mother, Ellen Bramsen, of Sunds, Denmark; brothers Dave (& Nanci) Bramsen and Paul (& Carol) Bramsen; and sisters Evelyn (& Rich) Prohaska, Annie (& Gary) Earl, and Heidi (& Monty) Rieck; and her husband’s parents, Frank and Mary Allcott and his brother Steve (& Jennifer) Allcott. She was much loved by 60 nieces and nephews of 2 generations. Some flew to SB to join many who honored her in sweet words of sorrow, love, and joy at a memorial held Oct. 22 at Calvary Chapel SB.

Lynette’s focal point of earthly love and relationship was her husband Dave, of SB Sheriff’s Office, and their 3 children; Benjamin, Christoffer, and Victoria, students at Dos Pueblos HS and Coastline Christian Academy. Their close relationship was effected by the way she so well loved them. She was a master at organizing occasional road trips as in this past July to Mt. Rushmore and the Tetons, where she smiles, in photo, lower left. She cherished those times to focus on her family.

Lynette endured months of chemo and radiation treatments, yet she spread love and cheerful attitude, such that it wasn’t overtly evident how ill she was. Just 8 days before she passed, she joyfully visited her family members at a large gathering for her one-year-old grand-niece Octavia. She did not complain or focus on herself. She referred the days of her journey back into Christ’s hands: in the words of her husband, “God’s Got This.” In her honor, donations can be made to Coastline Christian Academy, which has shown great support to the family in years of education and in this time of loss. She is deeply missed and fondly remembered. “My peace I give to you, not as the world gives do I give to you…” John 14:27