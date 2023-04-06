Alleged gang associate pleads not guilty in carjacking case

An alleged Santa Maria gang associate pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of carjacking and evading a pursuing police officer in connection with a Jan. 30 incident at Ross Dress 4 Less on Betteravia Road.

Saul Dolores-Morelos, 19, “entered Not Guilty pleas (and) denied the allegations” in the complaint filed against him, Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep told the News-Press.

He is due back in court April 11 to set a date for his preliminary hearing, the prosecutor said. A tentative preliminary hearing date is scheduled for April 12.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos was identified by Santa Maria Police Detective Cole Whitney as a suspect in the armed carjacking.

This was on March 29, following Mr. Dolores-Morelos’ arrest by Santa Maria police in connection with the beating of two people and robbery of their personal property earlier that morning. A third person was robbed, too.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos has not been charged in connection with the beating and robbery.

The complaint against the defendant alleges that he used a BB gun in the commission of the carjacking “for the benefit of, or at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, to witt: West Park, with the specific intent to promote, further, or assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”

He also is charged with evading an officer and willful disregard by operating a vehicle with the intent to evade, flee or otherwise elude a pursuing a police officer following the Jan. 30 carjacking.

A second carjacking suspect, a 17-year-old Santa Maria juvenile who police allege is a known gang member, was arrested on March 26. Police identified him as the primary suspect in both the Jan. 30 carjacking and another carjacking on Jan. 23.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carjacking (two counts), vandalism and gang enhancement.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 30 carjacking only because Detective Whitney did a followup investigation after the defendant was arrested as a suspect in the earlier beating and armed robbery.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. March 29, Santa Maria police patrol officers were sent to the 900 block of East Jones Street regarding a robbery that had just occurred. Officers responded and located three adult victims of robbery, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

“Two victims reported being physically assaulted before personal property was forcibly taken from them by the suspects (small group of juveniles and/or young adults),” Sgt. Rios said. “During the commission of the crime, one of the suspects brandished a firearm.”

The suspects left the area in a vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene, Sgt. Rios said.

Patrol officers’ investigation led to a suspect vehicle being identified. At approximately 1:14 a.m., officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery. Vehicle damage to the suspect vehicle was also tied to the parked vehicle that was hit while fleeing the scene.

He was not charged in the complaint in connection with this incident – at least not yet.

“This is an ongoing investigation so I am unable to speak on the internal filing decision,” Deputy District Attorney Estep said. “The police are continuing to investigate the robbery incident.”

