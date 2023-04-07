Alleged gang associates appear in court over Stearns Wharf fatal shooting

The four alleged Santa Barbara gang associates charged in the Dec. 9 fatal shooting of an innocent bystander on Stearns Wharf appeared in court Thursday to set a date for their preliminary hearing.

No date was set, however, and the case was continued to next month.

“Today, all four defendants appeared in Dept. 6,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McAllister told the News-Press. “All four set their matters to May 4 for a preliminary hearing-setting conference.”

Prosecutors allege the defendants engaged in a firefight with two juveniles with alleged ties to Ventura County street gangs, and that the bystander, Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52, of Camarillo, and his wife were walking on the wharf when the shooting erupted.

According to police, he “was struck and killed by one of the rounds fired” during the altercation. He was treated at the scene for his gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died on Dec. 20.

Of the four adult Santa Barbara defendants, only one of them — Jiram Jhunue Tenorio-Ramon, 22 — faces a special allegation of personal use of a firearm causing death.

Mr. Tenorio-Ramon is charged with murder with the special circumstance of committing the murder to benefit a criminal street gang, and with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang conspiracy.

However, the District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty.

“He is the only defendant charged with a special circumstance making him death penalty-eligible, but our office has already decided not to seek the death penalty,” the prosecutor said.

“Thus, he is now facing a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted of both first-degree murder and the special circumstance that the murder was committed for the benefit of the Westside gang.”

Two defendants — Ricardo Tomas Jauregui-Moreno Jr., 20, and Christopher Dave Miranda, 21 — are each charged with murder, with special allegations of committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang and principal use of a handgun, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang conspiracy.

Mr. Jauregui-Moreno is also charged with having been previously convicted of a violent felony or “strike” offense.

The fourth defendant, James Lee Rosborough, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact, with the special allegation of committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

They face a maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted of murder or conspiracy to commit murder, the prosecutor said.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty. They are being held without bail.

The two 15-year-old juveniles allegedly involved in the shooting have denied murder charges filed against them.

One of them appeared in court Monday for further proceedings.

“His matter was set for May 2 for further proceedings,” the prosecutor said.

The other juvenile is due back in Juvenile Court on April 20, also for further proceedings.

“Further proceedings just means that the court and the parties will appear to address any issues that need to be addressed and check on the status of the case,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors allege the four Santa Barbara defendants were driving on Stearns Wharf when they verbally challenged their alleged Ventura County rivals, and that they stopped their vehicle for the purpose of deploying two of their party to attack them with a firearm.

Prosecutors allege they then fled the scene of the shooting, two on foot and two by vehicle, and that those in the vehicle then circled back to the location of the shooting to extract those who fled on foot to avoid apprehension.

The juveniles, Matthew Lopez and Adan de la Cruz, were arrested by Santa Barbara Police Department officers on Feb. 16. Their arrests were the result of an intense police investigation to identify and bring to justice additional suspects following the Jan. 19 arrest of the four adult defendants in Santa Barbara.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com