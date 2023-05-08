NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Alleged SM courtroom arsonist found not competent to stand trial

A Nipomo man charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire inside a Santa Maria courtroom that caused an estimated $750,000 in damage has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial, prosecutors said.

The attorney for defendant Eric Wolfgang Spies, 31, declared his doubt as to Mr. Spies’ legal competency on March 2, and criminal proceedings against him were suspended.

The court appointed two doctors to evaluate him, but one of them had not completed his mental competency evaluation by Mr. Spies’ next court date on March 30, when the judge was expected to set a date for his competency determination hearing.

So the case was continued to April 20.

On that date, “the judge ruled that the defendant was not currently legally competent to stand trial,” Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls told the News-Press. This means the defendant is unable to assist in his or her own defense.

Both sides are due back in court on Thursday.

“On that date it is expected that the court will make a ruling on where the defendant is to receive restoration services,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Spies had pleaded not guilty to felony charges of arson and second-degree commercial burglary in connection with the Feb. 18 incident, in which he allegedly broke into the Santa Maria courtroom and set a fire, triggering the sprinkler system.

Court officials said the combination of flames and water caused extensive damage to furniture, wall paneling, cabinetry, carpeting and court records. They estimated the cost to be about $750,000.

Mr. Spies allegedly went to the Santa Maria court complex, ignored a security guard’s order to leave and broke two glass doors to gain entry into the criminal court building. Once inside, he allegedly forced his way into a courtroom, pulling the doors so hard that he broke the wood frames on the top of the doors.

Court officials allege he then started a fire on the defense counsel’s chair, which spread to the table and carpet. The fire was so hot that it melted the lights in the ceiling and caused the sprinklers to come on, court officials said.

The defendant reportedly told the security guard he had received a notice about an upcoming hearing on a misdemeanor vandalism case and went to the court complex to see where he had to show up.

Mr. Spies remains in custody at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara. He is being held on no bail.

His case is being heard in San Luis Obispo County because a Santa Barbara County judge, without specifying why, declared it would be a conflict of interest for a local judge to preside over his criminal case.

