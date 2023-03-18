ALLEN, Garret James

Garret “Gary” James Allen was born in Santa Barbara, California on September 19, 1969, to Mark L. Allen and Sandra J. Allen. Gary passed away suddenly in his sleep on March 7, 2023. He attended Hope Elementary School, La Colina Junior High School, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1988. Gary was a proud member of the A Capella Choir at SBHS and had a lifelong passion for music. He toured as a member of the crew for his childhood friends’ band, “Toad the Wet Sprocket.” Gary studied at Santa Barbara City College and then finished up his education in Miami, Florida with a degree in

Dental Technology.

After returning to Santa Barbara, Gary married his high school girlfriend, Darla Kimbrough. They traveled the world together and then settled in Seattle, Washington for 10 years. They were avid U2 fans and attended their concerts around the world. They returned to Santa Barbara where their twin sons Joshua and Jeremiah were born. His wife, Darla, predeceased Gary.

Gary was a devout Christian. He loved surfing and enjoyed writing and playing Christian music. Gary was a loyal friend and family member. His cheerful smile and tender ways will be missed by all. He is survived by his twin sons, his parents Mark and Sandra Allen, sisters Karen Allen, Reta Tafelski and her husband Mark Tafelski, his stepmother Trudy Allen, stepsister Karen Cartwright, and stepbrother Gene Cartwright and many loving aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Donations in Gary’s name may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. A memorial service will be held at Emanual Lutheran Church 3721 Modoc Rd, Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM for family and friends.