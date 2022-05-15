ALLEN, Valerie Powers

Valerie Powers Allen of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with

Vascular dementia.

Valerie was born August 27, 1934 in Pasadena, California to Frank and Frances Powers.

Valerie and her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1941 where she attended local schools, and was even crowned Miss Santa Barbara during High School years.

Valerie graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1952. She married the love of her life Robert S. Allen (D. 1976) In 1954. Robert and Valerie married in Solvang (Ballard), California after his return from his service in the U.S. Marie Corps.

Valerie worked at Robinsons for several years, she also worked for her brother-in-law Dr. Arthur Kaslow. Soon after, she volunteered at the dyslexia awareness research center of Santa Barbara. This is just one of many areas she

dedicated herself to.

Valerie enjoyed traveling especially when those visits involved her grandchildren, she has been to Australia, Colorado and Idaho among other places. She also enjoyed following her favorite sports teams (LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the LA Dodgers) and attended games on occasion.

Valerie’s laugh was contagious, as she did a lot of it. One of her fondest memories of growing up in Santa Barbara was riding her horses with her sister Sally and sister-in-law Kathryn, along Hendry’s beach.

Our mother taught us all unconditional love (caring) her whole life and set a great example for us all to follow. She was a devoted humanitarian.

Valerie is preceded in death by her loving sister Sally Powers Kaslow (D. 2021).

Valerie is lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Kathryn E Atsatt (Barry Atsatt, D. 2019); her four children, Jennifer (Allen) Hamilton, husband Thomas Hamilton (D. 2020); her 2 grandsons Matthew and Evan Hamilton; Jeffrey R. Allen, wife Susan (D. 2017); 1 granddaughter Jessica Botha; Sally (Allen) Delgado, husband Steve; 3 grandchildren Christopher Delgado, Lauryn Keithley, Jordin Cramer; Elizabeth (Allen) Schmeekle, husband Theo Schmeekle; 1 grandchild Taylor M Casteel; 10 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews whom she adored and loved a great deal.

Valerie loved her family and friends beyond measure. She was passionate about reading, animals and family gatherings.

We will always remember her beautiful smile her kind, loving heart and her warm embrace. She will remain in our

hearts forever.

A special Thank You to the amazing teams at Pacifica Memory Care of Santa Barbara, Assisted Home Health and Hospice of Santa Barbara.

In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to either of the facilities named above.