Alma Rosa Winery to host annual walk supporting mental health

For the third year, Alma Rosa Winery plans to host its annual “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” fundraising walk.

It will take place July 23 on the grounds of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate located near Buellton.

Alma Rosa Winery owners Bob and Barb Zorich conceived of the walk as a way to raise funds to support research and treatment for anxiety and depression. In its first year, the fundraiser was held virtually and raised more than $144,000 in support of One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center.

Last year, the fundraiser raised more than $100,000 for the Mental Wellness Center. This year, the couple are pledging to match the first $70,000 raised in donations.

The 10,000 steps walk offers a tour of the property, taking walkers on a 4.5-mile there-and-back ramble through verdant wine country where Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah and Grenache vines grow.

On-site registration will also be offered the day of the walk. Registration and parking will open at 8 a.m., and the walk will begin by 9 a.m. Some sections of the path involve rigorous quarter-mile inclines, so good footwear and physical fitness are recommended for those participating in the live walk.

Registration for the walk is $55 per participant, which will be split equally between One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center, the two organizations the Zorichs have chosen to support based on their contributions to mental health and wellness in Santa Barbara.

Participants who can’t attend the walk in person are still encouraged to register and participate virtually by going for their own simulated 10,000-step walk wherever they are located. People can also choose to support the walk’s mission by sharing the fundraiser online or making a direct donation to support the event.

“We believe supporting mental wellness is a crucial part of maintaining a healthy, thriving community,” said Debra Eagle, general manager. “Mental Wellness Center and One Mind provide life-changing services that improve the quality of life for many people in the area.

“By helping these two organizations do the critical work they do, we hope to help improve mental health care within Santa Barbara County. It is our honor to support their cause and help others do the same.”

The Peace of Mind walk is not Mr. Zorich’s first foray into supporting mental health care and research. He also serves as chairman of the Hope and Healing Center and Institute and has previously sat on the board of the WorkFaith Connection of Houston.

He also supports the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York City.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about the Peace of Mind walk and to register, visit: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org/alma-rosa-winery-peace-of-mind-10000-steps-in-the-right-direction.