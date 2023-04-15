Alma Rosa Winery to host fundraising walk

SOLVANG — Alma Rosa Winery will host its fourth annual fundraising walk, “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction,” at 9 a.m. July 22.

The approximate 4.5 mile — 10,000 steps — walk will take place on Alma Rosa’s 628-acre property at 1623 Mission Drive in Solvang.

The winery’s owners, Bob and Barb Zorich, created the now annual fundraising walk in 2020 to support mental health community services and fund research on the causes, treatments, and potential cures for anxiety and depression.

All funds raised from the walk will be donated to One Mind and Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara.

In an effort to raise more money for mental health support, the Zorichs will be matching individual donations, dollar for dollar up to $35,000 for each organization — adding up to a total of at least $70,000.

Participants can enjoy a glass of wine accompanied with other non-alcoholic beverages while they complete their walk.

After the walk, the winery will host an intimate reception at their Ranch House with charcuterie. Along with the walk, tickets for a subsequent luncheon will be available to purchase.

Registration to participate in the walk is open until Friday, June 21. Visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection to sign up or donate for the upcoming event.

— Kira Logan