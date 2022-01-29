Almost 300,000 N95 masks going to local schools

COURTESY PHOTOS

Staff at the Santa Barbara County Education Office count the N95 masks that were received from the state.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is distributing 276,480 adult-sized N95 masks received from the state for school districts, charter schools and private schools for use by students and staff.

Each school and district will make its own policy and procedures for making the masks available to staff and students, according to a news release.

“The N95 masks we’ve received are high-quality, well-fitting and protective. We appreciate the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for helping us provide our families and staff with this sought-after option of protection,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

The delivery of the N95 masks means the presence of “another important tool we are offering to keep schools operating safely,” said Debbie Breck, the SBCEO internal services administrator.

State regulations require school staff and students aged two and older to wear face coverings indoors on campuses. Families and employees may decide what type of mask they prefer. N95s are not the required kind but have been praised for their effectiveness.

N95 masks reportedly offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19, including the omicron variant, because their snug fit to the face does not leave a gap for airborne particles to enter. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 masks filter out at least 95% of airborne particles.

