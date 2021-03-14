Alpha Resource Center to host virtual art show

COURTESY PHOTO

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara is hosting an art sale that kicks off Monday, which will conclude with a virtual fundraiser next Sunday. Shown here is a collection of entries from a previous event.

SANTA BARBARA — Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara is hosting an art sale that kicks off Monday, which will conclude with a virtual fundraiser next Sunday.

The SlingShot Art Program Pop Up Art Sale begins at 8 a.m. Monday to kick off the celebration of Circle of Life week. The virtual fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. on March 21, according to officials.

The events will help raise funds to support the programs and services of the resource center, which empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering belonging.

In past years, the Circle of Life fundraiser has been a midweek luncheon. However, due to the Montecito mudslide and COVID-19 pandemic, Alpha has only been able to hold this event once in the last three years.

“Even in the midst of the pandemic, we’ve kept the mission of Alpha moving forward,” read a news release. “Our Children, Family, and Advocacy team supported more than 1,000 individuals and families over the past year! It’s ranged from assistance securing school-based services to deliveries of diapers, food, and masks. We adjusted our Cathedral Oaks day program to create safe opportunities for the adults we serve. Instead of gathering on campus each day, we now pick up participants at their homes for 1-on-1 community outings. At Slingshot, our art studio and gallery, art supply drop-offs and staff support at the homes of our artists have provided a way to continue to foster belonging.”

To view the artwork or to learn more, visit www.igivetoalpha.org/col.

— Mitchell White