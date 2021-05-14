ALTAVILLA, A. Peter

Pete, at the age of 93, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2021. He has rejoined the love of his life, Elaine, who preceded him in death in 2017.

Pete was born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 20, 1927. He was the son of Atillia (Romano) and Samuel Alexander Altavilla. Pete and his twin brother were the first of six children. He is survived by his brothers Tom, Alex and Robert as well as his sister Mildred.

He was a graduate of NYU in business. He joined the US Navy and served our country during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Pete married Elaine in 1951. They were blessed with three wonderful children. Pete is survived by his sons Peter and his wife Patricia and Bill and his wife Raquel, his daughter Carol Ann and her husband Raymond and his wonderful grandchildren Christine, David, Jason and Justin.

Pete moved the family to Long Island, and he commuted into NYC for several years,as he held the position of VP of Underwriting at Guardian Life. After years of commuting, he sought a different lifestyle for he and his family. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1970 where he opened a retail gift shop. They operated it for many years, until he retired.

He and Elaine relocated to El Dorado Hills in 1985 to enjoy their retirement years.

Pete was active in Senior’s in Retirement and made many longtime friendships. He was also active in the Senior Center in El Dorado Hills where he was quite the ballroom dancer and Karaoke singer. He enjoyed great friendships in his neighborhood. They all kept an eye out for Pete!

We all love and will miss our father, father-in-law, neighbor, and friend, as he is reunited with the love of his life!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gilmore Senior Center in El Dorado Hills.