ALVARADO, Lucia Maria

Lucia “Lucy” Maria Alvarado 82, went home to be with our Lord peacefully in her sleep as her daughter and primary caregiver Zarith held her. She was surrounded by her family including her two remaining siblings out of 14 Maryann and Raymond Navarro. Just over a week ago in conversation with our dear Fr Larry she shared how tired and ready she was to go home to be with our Lord.

Lucy was born and grew up in Lompoc California. Following graduating from Lompoc High School she attended Allen Hancock College studying accounting which she worked up until meeting the love of her life Brijido Alcalá Alvarado a young Marine stationed at Point Arguello Marine Barracks in Lompoc. They fell in love, were married and gave birth to three children: Cecilia, Zarith and Gregory. Lucy devoted her whole life to her husband and children. Her family was her everything. She always participated in her children’s PTA, their field trips and assisted in their classrooms. Lucy’s other love has always been her animals and most recently her little dog Polar.

Lucy was a kidney transplant recipient which was very important to her. She would have celebrated 25 years this

December 27th.

Lucy is survived by her children Cecilia, Zarith and Gregory Alvarado, daughter-in-law Kimberly Alvarado, granddaughters Dakota, Dannika, Dominique Harrison, and Grace and Ellie Alvarado, two great-granddaughters Irie and Iris Gorham, brother Raymond Navarro, and sister Maryann Navarro.

Lucia is preceded in her passing of her husband Brijido Alcalá Alvarado, her father Teófilo Navarro mother Cecilia Navarro, brothers Tony, Roger and Pete Cruz, Joe, Fausto, David Navarro and sisters Esther Lara, Josephine Regalado, Sally Guevara, Cora Maldonado, and Cecilia Ramos.

A Rosary will be at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 6 pm. Funeral Service/Mass will be at La Purisima Catholic Church on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 8 am followed by burial services at Lompoc Cemetery.