ALVAREZ, Carlos Briones

Carlos Briones Alvarez, 99, passed peacefully on February 19, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1922 in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Carlos married the love of his life, Maria Santos Alvarez on July 4, 1947. They had two sons Julio Alvarez (born 1948) and Arthur Alvarez (born 1954). They lived in various places such as Texas and Washington before settling in Santa Barbara, CA to raise their family. While in Santa Barbara they welcomed their four grandchildren (Anthony, Julio Richard, Arturo, & Sonja). After retiring from the Construction Laborers Union, he and his family relocated to Santa Maria, CA. Where they welcomed six great-grandchildren (Brianna, Sabrina, Jonathan, Nicolas, Gabriel, & Isaiah) and great-great-grandson (Sebastian). Carlos enjoyed spending quality time with all of his grandkids. Many days were spent celebrating birthdays, holidays, sporting events, school events & any moments he had the opportunity to spend with his family he treasured.

His love for his family and his Catholic faith was immeasurable. The foundation that he built his family upon was a tremendous attribute to the man he truly was. Built on love, faith, & compassion for everyone he met. Carlos enjoyed visiting Las Vegas, watching the Dodger games or simply just relaxing while listening to the radio. He lived his life to the fullest, always placing his faith, family & friends first. Carlos was truly the meaning of unconditional love.

He was preceded in death by his son Julio Alvarez. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Maria Santos Alvarez, his son Arthur Alvarez, his grandchildren Anthony Alvarez, Julio Richard Alvarez (Lena), Arturo Alvarez (Johni), Sonja Ybarra (Mario), great-grandchildren Brianna Alvarez (Eric), Sabrina Ybarra, Jonathan Alvarez, Nicolas Ybarra, Gabriel Alvarez, & Isaiah Ybarra & great-great-grandson Sebastian Alvarez.

Please join us to honor and reflect on Carlos’ life. Rosary will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at St. Louis de Montfort Church from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Louis de Montfort Church at 10am with a burial service to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.