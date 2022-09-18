ALVAREZ, Gloria Victoria “Vicky”

1962-2022

We are sad to announce that Vicky Alvarez, of Santa Barbara, went home with the Lord on September 12, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones as she fought through the final days of a years-long illness. Born on November 4, 1962 in Santa Barbara, Vicky attended local schools, married, and raised her children. With a good eye for art and artistic talent, Vicky once ran her own private nail salon on Micheltorena St. She moved to Henderson (NV) in the early 2000s to be closer to family, and eventually returned to the area in 2021. She was known for her wit, her ability to make everyone laugh, and for her big heart. Vicky loved good “old school” music, rooting (LOUDLY) for her grandchildren at sporting games, and celebrating anything and everything with family (her candy buffets and decorations at parties were infamous!) Her caring and loving spirit, unquestionable faith, and unwavering support for her family will be greatly missed.

Vicky is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Gloria Garcia, her brother David, and her brother-in-law Tony Alvarez. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Fernando “Monday”, her brother Steve (Kelly), sisters Georgette Alvarez and Gina Calzada (Rudy), children Felicia Aguilera (Diego) and Armando (Kelly), grandchildren Diego and Angelina, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins.

Services for Vicky will be as follows: Viewing at Welch-Ryce-Haider (15 E Sola St.) on Friday, September 23 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm; burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, September 24 at 11:30am with a celebration of life following at Oak Park, 1:00pm.