ALVAREZ, Maria Santos

Maria Santos Alvarez, 94, passed peacefully on November 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born August 20, 1928 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Maria married the love of her life, Carlos Alvarez on July 4, 1947. They had two sons Julio Alvarez (born 1948) and Arthur Alvarez (born 1954). They lived in various places such as Texas and Washington before settling in Santa Barbara, CA to raise their family. While in Santa Barbara they welcomed their four grandchildren (Anthony, Julio Richard, Arturo, & Sonja). After her husband retired from the Construction Laborers Union, they relocated to Santa Maria, CA where they welcomed six great-grandchildren (Brianna, Sabrina, Jonathan, Nicolas, Gabriel, & Isaiah) and great-great-grandson (Sebastian). Maria enjoyed spending quality time with all of her grandkids. Many days were spent celebrating birthdays, holidays, sporting events, school events & any moments she had the opportunity to spend with her family she treasured.

Her love for her family and her Catholic faith was immeasurable. Maria had a kind and generous heart. She loved to knit, crochet, and never let you leave her home hungry. The highlight of her day was when her great-grandchildren came to her house after school. You could often find them watching Tom and Jerry or sitting around the kitchen table waiting for their snacks. Grandma’s beans, quesadillas, papitas, tostadas and numerous other items were always a hit. Many cherished memories were made around her table.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Alvarez and her son Julio Alvarez. She is survived by her son Arthur Alvarez, her grandchildren Anthony Alvarez, Julio Richard Alvarez (Lena), Arturo Alvarez (Johni), Sonja Ybarra (Mario), great grandchildren Brianna Alvarez (Eric), Sabrina Ybarra, Jonathan Alvarez, Nicolas Ybarra, Gabriel Alvarez, & Isaiah Ybarra & great-great-grandson Sebastian Alvarez.

Please join us to honor and reflect on Maria’s life. Rosary will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Louis de Montfort Church from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Louis de Montfort Church at 10am with a burial service to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.